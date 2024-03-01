Invesco Ltd. Sells 14,024 Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 61.15% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $26,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,734,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $710,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $421,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHYF opened at $22.08 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

