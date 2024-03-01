Invesco Ltd. Sells 35,799 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,799 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.83% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $29,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.