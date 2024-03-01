Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,874 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.59% of Sonic Automotive worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 263.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

NYSE:SAH opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.83. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

