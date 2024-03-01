IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.52

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.52 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 25.25 ($0.32). IQE shares last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.27), with a volume of 5,539,386 shares changing hands.

IQE Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £199.52 million, a PE ratio of -194.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.52.

About IQE

(Get Free Report)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.