IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.69. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 30,810 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Stock Up 3.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

