Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 222.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

