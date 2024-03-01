iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $50,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 477,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,832,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $105.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

