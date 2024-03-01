iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

