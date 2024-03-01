iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.91 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

