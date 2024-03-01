iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Position Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,974 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $37.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

