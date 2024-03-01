iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 178.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 61,168 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EZU opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.