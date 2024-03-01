James Lawrence Dolan Sells 8,236 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at $42,156,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $188.19 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.75.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports
Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
