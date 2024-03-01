James Lawrence Dolan Sells 8,236 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at $42,156,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $188.19 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.75.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

