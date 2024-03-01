Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 34.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of REG opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

