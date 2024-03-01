Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 289.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Zymeworks worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $12.01 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $840.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zymeworks news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $193,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $313,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock worth $436,264. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

