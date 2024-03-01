Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 731,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.18. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

