Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

