Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,566,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,062,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 548,573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,739,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,443,000.

Shares of MSOS opened at $8.59 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

