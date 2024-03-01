Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,044.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

