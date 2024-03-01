Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDJI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDJI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NDJI stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.53. Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.
About Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF
