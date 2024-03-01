Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDJI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDJI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NDJI stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.53. Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

About Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF

(Free Report)

Read More

The Nationwide Dow Jones Risk-Managed Income ETF (NDJI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrials Average combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.