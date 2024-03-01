Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NSPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NSPI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.52% of Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the period.

Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NSPI stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

About Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide S&P 500 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NSPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the S&P 500 combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection. NSPI was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Nationwide.

