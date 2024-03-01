Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

AFT stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

