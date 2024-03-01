Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,523,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,578,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

CWI stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

