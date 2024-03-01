Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 327,200.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

NYSE UA opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

