Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

