Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 1,207,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 1,134,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $898.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

