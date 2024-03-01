Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,953,368.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $28.98 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

