Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

In other news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at 731,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at 369,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 14.94 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 14.94 and its 200 day moving average is 14.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

