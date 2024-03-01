Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 36,002 Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,002 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,854,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 346,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3959 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.