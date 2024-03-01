Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 862 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Refined Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.