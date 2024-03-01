Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 943 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Balchem by 10.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,183.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $158.27.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

