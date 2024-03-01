Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,324 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after buying an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,180.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,074 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.82. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.