Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,324 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after buying an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,180.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,074 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.
Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.82. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $66.30.
Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Piedmont Lithium
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.