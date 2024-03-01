John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $154.37

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.37 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 144.39 ($1.83). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 147.90 ($1.88), with a volume of 765,795 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

John Wood Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at John Wood Group

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -166.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £6,404.16 ($8,122.98). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £2,254.50 ($2,859.59). In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,306. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

