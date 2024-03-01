Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.14.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,222,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after buying an additional 488,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after buying an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
