Joseph V. Popolo Buys 1,785,714 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 1,785,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,183,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,233.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ONDS stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.83. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ondas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 55,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

