Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) to “Outperform”

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JXN opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.