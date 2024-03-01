Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,407,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 538,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,833,000 after acquiring an additional 495,622 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Shares of LW stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.93. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

