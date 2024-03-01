Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 253 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $279.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.