Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

