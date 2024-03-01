Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth approximately $10,258,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.