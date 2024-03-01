Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 125.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

