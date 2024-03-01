Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,247.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,197.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,136.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.