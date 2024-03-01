Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $484,000 in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Amprius Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, major shareholder Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,415,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,804,298.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amprius Technologies news, major shareholder Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,415,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,804,298.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,233 shares of company stock worth $3,844,666. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

AMPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

About Amprius Technologies

(Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.