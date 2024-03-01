Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $121.07 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Get Our Latest Report on FND

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,349 shares of company stock worth $8,562,967. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.