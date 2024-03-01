Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,045,000 after purchasing an additional 708,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF stock opened at $120.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.65. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

