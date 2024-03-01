Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 814 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,303,000 after purchasing an additional 717,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 138,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $233.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.27 and a fifty-two week high of $234.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day moving average of $208.07.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

