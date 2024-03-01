Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.78. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

