Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,489.54

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,489.54 ($18.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,427 ($18.10). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,434 ($18.19), with a volume of 136,818 shares changing hands.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KWS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.51) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.81).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Keywords Studios

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,097.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,605.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,489.54.

In related news, insider Don Robert acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($20.69) per share, for a total transaction of £55,454 ($70,337.39). Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.