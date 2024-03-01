Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $4.00. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 30,733 shares trading hands.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KINS

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingstone Companies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.