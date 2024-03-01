Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -192.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $319,563.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $319,563.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

