Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $319,563.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $319,563.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
