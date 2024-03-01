Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,303 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $76.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

